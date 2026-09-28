ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- There's a new online tool to help Minnesota residents track their public assistance applications.

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Stearns County says the state of Minnesota has launched a new, secure online tool called MNbenefits Case Status Tracker. It provides real-time updates for applicants looking to learn where their case is in the review process.

The online portal is meant to reduce uncertainty and eliminate the need for applicants to call county offices for routine updates.

The tracker securely offers the status of programs including SNAP, cash benefits, child care assistance, and emergency assistance.

To protect private data, the state of Minnesota requires applicants to verify their identity using either the Full Account Access portal by signing in with a LoginMN Account or through the Quick Guest Access.

You can also access the state's Case Status Tracker on the Stearns County website on the Human Services self-service portal.

The Full Account Access offers deep details, the opportunity to upload missing documents, and track precise actions taken over the past 90 days.

The Quick Access Guest login uses the household case number, legal last name and date of birth to get immediate milestone checks.

New applications may take a brief processing period before becoming available on the web tracker.

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