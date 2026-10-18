STEARNS COUNTY (WJON News) -- The mid-term elections are just over two weeks away, but Stearns County residents don't have to wait to make their vote count. Stearns County has opened early voting to allow people to cast their ballot ahead of time.

Two Locations Now Open For Stearns County Early Voting Before November

You can vote early at either St. Cloud City Hall or the Stearns County Government Center in Waite Park on the following days:

Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Tuesday, October 27th, from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 31st, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Sunday, November 1st, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Monday, November 2nd, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

People can also visit MNVotes.gov to check their voter registration, view their sample ballot, find their polling place, and track their absentee or early ballot. The mid-term elections will be held on November 3rd.

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