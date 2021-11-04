Sartell Chamber Holding Online Voting Contest

SARTELL -- Sartell residents are encouraged to go online and vote.

The Sartell Chamber is holding on online contest recognizing local businesses and residents who go the extra mile for their community.

The Sartell Choice Awards are broken into five categories - Small Business of the Year, Large Business of the Year, Healthcare Professional of the Year, Education Professional of the Year and Citizen of the Year.

Voting is open and runs through Wednesday (November 10th). Winners will be announced on November 16th at a special luncheon at the Water's Church starting at 11:30 a.m.

Tickets for the Sartell Choice Award Luncheon is $30 per person or $250 for an event sponsor (includes 6 tickets, social media recognition and awards program recognition).