Sartell Unveils New Tech For Gathering Feedback
SARTELL (WJON News) -- The City of Sartell has unveiled a new way for residents to get involved in projects they care about. Sartell has teamed up with Polco, a data analytics company, to engage the public beyond meetings, gather real-time feedback, assess results, and track progress.
Starting Wednesday you can visit Sartell's profile on Polco's secure website and engage in several topics. The city is encouraging people to create a user profile to stay up to date on how their input is turned into action and get notifications on future projects to share their feedback on.
Visit https://polco.us/n/res/signup to create an account, receive notices, and track the progress of your responses.
The full project timeline includes:
January 3rd: A survey will be mailed out to a random sample of residents.
January 30th: An Open Participation survey will launch for all residents and businesses to take part.
February 14th: The open participation survey closes with survey results being shared on the City of Sartell web page, once completed.
