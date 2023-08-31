Sartell Road Opening After Two-Year Improvement Project
SARTELL (WJON News) -- Drivers in Sartell will have another north-south option for getting around town with the completion of 19th Avenue South.
City Engineer April Ryan of SEH says final paving took place this week and striping will be done Friday with the road opening this weekend.
Phase two of the project focused on the north side, from 12th Street South to the roundabout at 6th Street South.
The first phase included lowering a hill that caused visibility issues.
The entire project included replacing water lines, sewer mains, stormwater improvements, and a new bike trail.
Federal funds covered a large portion of the nearly $8-million project cost.
