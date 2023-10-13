City of Sartell Releases Solar Garden Survey Results

SARTELL (WJON News) -- The City of Sartell has released the community survey results for their proposed solar ordinance. 664 residents took part in the 11 question survey which closed on September 29th.

The survey asked for input on overall restrictions, restrictions for zoning districts, and distance the gardens would need to be from various city amenities. Over 57 percent of those surveyed said the proposed 200 foot restriction between solar gardens and park property should be more, while 33 percent think it is enough.

There will be a public hearing on the Solar Garden Ordinance on October 23rd at 6:00 p.m. as part of the regular city council meeting. The full survey results can be found online.

