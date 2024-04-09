Sartell Vacating Champion Plat Easements
SARTELL (WJON News) -- The City of Sartell will be vacating easements within the Champion plat. The City council voted unanimously on Monday night to vacate the easements, per the county and staff recommendations.
Sartell is vacating the easements in order to record the plat, which then allows the city to sell the individual platted lots. The easements were put in place in 1986 before the city acquired the land and the property will be re-platted so the easements are no longer needed as proposed. The easements will now be included on the plat or recorded immediately after the plat to ensure access to the property and future utility extensions. Vacating and recording the new easements is the last step needed to record the plat which allows the City to sell the newly defined lots.
Also, at Monday's meeting, the council unanimously approved SEH to complete the design of the pedestrian trail at the Mill Site. The city is waiting on approval of state grant money for the actual construction of the trail because construction costs are not included in the current Capital Improvement Plan.
