A Great Day For Sartell Summerfest Parade [PHOTOS]

Paul Habstritt, WJON

SARTELL (WJON News) -- Sartell Summerfest is in full swing on Saturday with the Granite Logistics Parade.

Hundreds turned out for the 1.2-mile-long parade which started at 10:00 a.m. and ran along Riverside Avenue from Sartell Street to 7th Street North finishing at Riverview Intermediate School. There were over 60 floats, 4 marching bands, and lots of candy being tossed for the kids.

In addition to the parade the street dance is Saturday evening from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. in the Sartell City Hall parking lot. The street dance is free to attend. Check out photos from the parade below.

