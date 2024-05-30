Sartell Releases Community Survey Results

Sarah Mueller, WJON

SARTELL (WJON News) -- The city of Sartell has released the results of its community survey and a few topics rose to the top.

The survey results highlighted the economy, public safety, and the city's natural environment.

An area of focus could be Sartell's Community Design with a possible downtown destination area with public amenities.

Sartell mailed out 3,000 surveys to a random group of property owners with an 18% return of the surveys. Another 278 residents filled out the survey online.

The city will use the survey results to see where things are going well and where there are suggestions for improvement.

To see the complete survey results, visit the city of Sartell's website.

