No Sidewalk For 1st Ave In West Side Reconstruction Project
SARTELL (WJON News) -- The West Side Reconstruction Project in Sartell has moved forward into the final design stages. At Monday's city council meeting the council voted unanimously to accept the Preliminary Assessment with one change.
After hearing public comments for over 90 minutes during the hearing the council amended the preliminary assessment to not include a sidewalk along 1st Avenue North. Over 20 residents spoke during the hearing bringing up various questions and concerns with the majority requesting not to have a sidewalk on 1st Avenue.
The almost $16 million project now moves into the final design stages with final plans and specifications to be ready by October. The West Side Reconstruction Project impacts 14 roadways, close to 200 homes, and 6 commercial properties with construction scheduled to start in the Spring of 2025.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
