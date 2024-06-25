Sartell Baseball Field Receives Prestigious Award

SARTELL (WJON News) -- A Sartell baseball field has received an award for its superior maintenance. The St. Cloud Orthopedic Field in Sartell received the 2023 Tink Larson Field of the Year Award from the Minnesota State High School Baseball Coaches Association at Monday night's city council meeting.

The award recognizes fields that are maintained to high standards and show effort of tireless dedication, and to the individuals whose hard work contributes to its success.

The council recognized the 20 people by name who help contribute to the care of the St. Cloud Orthopedic Field as well. The award is named after Tink Larson who has been the caretaker of the Waseca baseball field for over 50 years.

