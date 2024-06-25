Sartell Baseball Field Receives Prestigious Award
SARTELL (WJON News) -- A Sartell baseball field has received an award for its superior maintenance. The St. Cloud Orthopedic Field in Sartell received the 2023 Tink Larson Field of the Year Award from the Minnesota State High School Baseball Coaches Association at Monday night's city council meeting.
The award recognizes fields that are maintained to high standards and show effort of tireless dedication, and to the individuals whose hard work contributes to its success.
The council recognized the 20 people by name who help contribute to the care of the St. Cloud Orthopedic Field as well. The award is named after Tink Larson who has been the caretaker of the Waseca baseball field for over 50 years.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- UFL’s Spring Football Has Several Reasons To Watch
- Safari North Wildlife Park Has New And Fan Favs For 2024
- Xcel Energy’s St. Cloud Service Center Is On The Move
- Homeowners Generosity Provides Valuable Training For Sartell FD [PHOTOS]
- Hundreds Line Up Despite Cold Weather For Record Store Day – [PHOTOS]
- To QB Or Not To QB? That Is The Question Vikings Ponder [Gallery]
Visit New Munich, Minnesota in Pictures
Million Dollar Homes! Check Out This 'Palatial Paradise' For Sale In St. Cloud
Gallery Credit: Listed by: Christopher Hauck Coldwell Banker Realty