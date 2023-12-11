Everything Sartell Seeks New Board Member

SARTELL (WJON News) -- It is your chance to help Sartell decide what to do with some tax dollars. The Everything Sartell Advisory Board is taking applications to fill an opening.

The Advisory Board makes recommendations to the Sartell City Council on how to spend lodging tax dollars to encourage people to eat, shop, and play in Sartell. Sartell City Engagement Director Nikki Sweeter says because the funds come from taxes on hotels there are certain things the money has to be used on:

"The funds have to be used for things like tourism, you know anything bringing people to your city, marketing your city to promote the businesses within and your city as a whole."

Sweeter says because Sartell only has one hotel the budget is smaller, and legally the city has to have the board. Board members can serve up to two, three-year terms and Sartell will have nine members on the board once the vacancy is filled. You have until 3:00 p.m. on Friday to apply.

