Sartell Considers Michigan Group for Mountain Bike Trail Project

SARTELL -- Sartell officials have narrowed down their choice on which company will build the planned mountain bike trail at Sauk River Regional Park.

During Monday's meeting, the city council will consider a resolution to award the project to Rocksolid Trail Contracting of Copper Harbor, Michigan.

The city solicited quotes from 9 contractors for the project. The cost for the mountain bike trail construction will be roughly $110,000, which is expected to begin in the spring.

Other planned improvements for Sauk River Regional Park include a paved trail system from the parking lot to the swimming beach area, a park shelter and new signage.

The total cost of the project is estimated around $466,000. The city has roughly $452,000 remaining from Legacy Funding from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources for the project.

Sauk River Regional Park is located behind Sam's Club.