Sartell To Vote On $2 Million Dollar DEED Grant Application
SARTELL (WJON News) -- The City of Sartell is seeking money from the state to help with road improvements near the Niron Magnetics site. At tonight's city council meeting the council will vote on a resolution to officially apply for a 2-million dollar grant from the Department of Employment and Economic Development's (DEED) Business Development Public Infrastructure Program (BDPI).
The grant funds would be used for the reconstruction of 4th Avenue South from Niron's property to 2nd Street South, and for the installation of a roundabout at 2nd Street South and 4th Avenue South in collaboration with Stearns County. The roundabout would be utilized by Niron as the main truck route to access Highways 15 and 10.
In addition to the grant, the council will vote to award the contract for the 2025 West Side Reconstruction Project to the low bidder of C&L Excavating, Inc. of St. Joseph, and to approve a Well Study to asses the North Well Field and Southwest Well Field for potential expansion to meet future water supply needs.
