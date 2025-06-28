Sartell Awarded $2 million For Road And Utility Construction

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- An area city has received a large grant for an infrastructure project. Sartell has been awarded $2-million from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) to support street and utility construction for Niron Magnetics.

When Will Niron Magnetics Start Building and How Many Jobs Will They Create?

The company is expected to break ground this year on a $38 million, 190,000 square foot facility, which will create 175 full-time jobs. Niron Magnetics plans to invest an additional $62 million in future expansion and create an additional 425 full-time jobs. The total cost of the project is $4,394,000.

Did DEED Award Money to Any Cities Besides Sartell?

DEED also awarded $2-million to Willmar to help with street and utilities construction and expand the city's industrial and rail parks. North Branch received over $1-million for street and utility construction in the city's multi-phased interstate Business Park.

