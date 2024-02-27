Sartell Approves West Side Reconstruction Feasibility Study

Steven Wright

SARTELL (WJON News) -- The City of Sartell has taken the next step forward in the West Side Reconstruction Project. The city council approved the Feasibility Study presented by Short Elliot Hendrickson (SEH) at Monday night's meeting.

The close to $18-million project encompasses 14 roadways south and east of Riverview School, the Terry Lane area, and south of Sartell Street. The project was authorized in August of 2023, and a survey was sent to residents a few days later. The city also held a public information open house in September of that year.

SEH says 57 people completed the survey, 63 people attended the open house and their feedback was incorporated into the Feasibility Study as much as possible. The council provided SEH with direction on six cost reductions for the project before approving the study. The next step in the project schedule is a public hearing at the April 8th council meeting.

