Sartell Officials Approve Mister Carwash Development

SARTELL -- A new carwash is coming to Sartell.

During Monday’s city council meeting, the council approved 4-1 a conditional use permit for Mister Carwash to be built in the River Oaks Development.

Get our free mobile app

The proposed carwash has been a topic of discussion for several months from nearby homeowners concerned about this type of facility in their backyard.

Diane and Jim Braegelman have been opposed of the project for the last several months. During the public hearing on the topic, both again voiced their frustrations on a carwash coming to their neighborhood.

We don't plan to move, and we have a right not to move. We would like to be consider to be important as anyone else and right now I don't feel that.

The self-service carwash site is a 6,472 square-foot enclosed structure that will include 28 parking/vacuum bays and be in operation daily from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Luke Kittley is the Director of Operations for Mister Carwash. He says they have many facilities in residential neighborhoods and take every effort to minimize noise and disturbance to the surrounding homes.

The loudest generation of noise is the blowers that dry your car off. What we've done is bring those blowers 15 feet into the building, with additional equipment to help buff some of the noise as well.

Several council members address previously concerns about this project, however after seeing the dedication the developer has taken to make sure the best interest of the neighboring residents were met had them very impressed.

Council Member Jeff Kolb was the lone no vote. He says while the developer did follow all the city guidelines and codes, it is frustrating to see it place behind a home when the other areas of the property were available.

The carwash will be the first development along River Oaks Lane, which was rezoned from residential to commercial back in May.