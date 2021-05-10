Sartell City Council To Consider Rezoning Request

SARTELL -- The Sartell city council will consider approving a request to rezone some property along River Oaks Lane during Monday's meeting.

A public hearing is scheduled to rezone the property on the northwest intersection of Highway 15 and County Road 1 from residential to commercial.

Community and Economic Development Director Scott Saehr says two township property owners in the area previously petitioned for annexation, which the council approved at a prior meeting.

He says the remaining properties have requested for rezoning for commercial use, which falls within the city's Future Land Use plan in the area.

Saehr says if the council approves the request, the properties would remain zoned as they are until future development starts.