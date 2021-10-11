Sartell Approves Final Design Plans for Sauk River Regional Park

SARTELL -- The designs for Sauk River Regional Park have cleared their last hurdle.

During Monday's city council meeting, the council approve the final design plans for the park, which includes a mountain bike trail.

Other improvements include a pave trail system from the parking lot to the swimming beach area and a park shelter near the beach, which are both currently under construction.

The city is also close to finalizing a land swap with St. Cloud that would transfer 11.5 acres to Sartell.

The total cost for the project is estimated around $515,000. The city has roughly $451,000 remaining from Legacy Funding from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources for the project.

The council also approved the authorization to solicit quotes from local contractors for the work on project, which will be brought back for final approval next month.

If all goes well they hope to begin construction on the mountain bike trail system in spring.

Sauk River Regional Park is located behind Sam's Club.