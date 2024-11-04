If you haven't yet voted this Election Season, your last chance is Election Day, Tuesday, November 5th.

Gameday.

Voting in Minnesota on Election Day is fast and easy. Here's what you need to know:

When can you vote?

According to the Minnesota Secretary of State, on Election Day -- in most places in Minnesota -- you can vote between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. (There are exceptions for some communities of less than 500 residents which are allowed to offer voting between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.)

Polls close at 8 p.m. BUT if you're in line before 8 p.m. -- stay in line -- you can still vote even if you're not at the front of the line by 8 p.m.

Where can you vote?

Put your address into the Minnesota Secretary of State's Polling Place Finder and you'll find your voting place.

The Finder will also give you:

Ward and Precinct Numbers

Maps to your polling place.

Ballot drop box locations -- if you just need to drop-off your completed ballot.

List of candidates that will appear on your ballot.

An actual sample ballot for you to look at before you head to the polls.

How do you register to vote if you're not registered already?

It's super easy to register to vote in Minnesota on Election Day. You'll want to bring:

An ID with current name and address. (Minnesota driver's license, learner's permit or ID; or a receipt for any of these. OR a tribal ID with name, address, photo and signature.)

Photo ID AND a document with your current name and address. (See the complete list of what's accepted, but it includes expired IDs and current utility bills with your name and address on them.)

A registered voter from your precinct can vouch for you. They'll swear that you live where you say you live and you'll be able to vote.

Are there restrictions about what you can do at the polling place?

Yes, there are a number of things you can't do. You can't campaign and you can't wear a political shirt or button. And the Secretary of State frowns on taking selfies at the polls. Why? Privacy of other voters and it could delay others from voting. Also, state statute prohibits voters from showing their marked ballot to others.

What happens if you need help marking your ballot?

No problem. Here's some guidance:

New to voting?

Here's a guide for first-time voters.

There's a lot going on, but honestly, voting in Minnesota is simple. The polling place elections staff are a great resource for your questions and you get an "I Voted" sticker at the end of it all -- while supplies last.

In the last Presidential Election in 2020, Minnesota had a 79.96% turnout with some 3.3-million people voting -- over a quarter-million of them registering on Election Day.

Let's break some records this Election Day in Minnesota.