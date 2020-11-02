Library Open Only to Voters on Election Day

ST. CLOUD -- A Great River Regional Library branch will be closed on Tuesday.

The St. Cloud Public Library will be closed with the exception of people who are going there to vote to help eliminate congestion during Election Day.

The library is one of 28 polling locations in St. Cloud and will still be offering other outdoor and virtual services including curbside pickup and the GRRL hotline.

The branch will reopen for regular hours on Wednesday for grab-and-go service.

Great River Regional Library currently operates 32 branches around central Minnesota. For more information, you can visit their website at https://griver.org/