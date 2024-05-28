Kids Summer Reading Challenge Kicks Off June 3rd

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Reading is fundamental and local libraries want to keep it “fun” for kids throughout the summer. The Great River Regional Library’s (GRRL) Summer Reading Challenge kicks off on June 3rd and will run through Saturday, August 3rd.

Great River Regional Library. (Photo: Alex Svejkovsky, WJON News)

This year’s theme is “Read, Renew, Repeat” and is designed to encourage kids to use reading as a restorative method of self-improvement, renew their minds, and inspire lifelong learning. The mission of GRRL’s Summer Reading Challenge is to keep kids reading throughout the summer and make it fun and beneficial.



There will be prizes awarded at the end of the challenge, and some will be unique to each branch. Last year almost 13,000 kids took part in the challenge across 32 GRRL locations. The Summer Reading Challenge is open to children ages 0-18 and registration starts on June 3rd. Find more details on the Library's website.

