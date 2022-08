ST. CLOUD -- Polling places across the region report slow or steady voting in today’s primary.

At the Lincoln Elementary polling station, election judges report steady voting since they opened.

At Apollo High School, election judges estimate only three percent of registered voters have appeared as of 11:00 am.

For a list of St. Cloud wards and polling places, click here.

Polling places close at 8:00 pm tonight.