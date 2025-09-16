ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has announced he is running for re-election.

The Democrat will be seeking his third term as Governor of Minnesota in the 2026 election.

In 2018, Walz defeated Republican Jeff Johnson 54 percent to 42 percent. In 2022, Walz beat Scott Jensen 52 percent to 45 percent.

His running mate in the last two elections has been Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan. She has already announced she is running for U.S. Senate in 2026.

The DFL Party has released a statement saying,

"Tim Walz is improving the lives of Minnesotans whenever possible. Working hand-in-hand with our state's legislative leaders, Walz continues to secure family-first policies like paid family leave and medical leave, universal school meals, a nation leading child tax credit, common-sense guns laws, record investments in education, and more."

Majority Whip Tom Emmer released a statement following the news that Walz is running for a third term as governor.

“Minnesotans cannot take another four years of Tim Walz. Walz is a proven failure," said Whip Emmer. "Instead of boasting about a strong economy, great schools, or safe streets, the only thing Minnesotans can tout is the fact that Walz allowed the nation’s largest taxpayer-funded COVID program fraud to occur under his watch. To protect our children’s future, our safety, and our way of life, we need to vote Walz out next November.”

Since the adoption of four-year terms in 1962, no Minnesota governor has been elected to a third term.

Republicans who have declared their intention to run for governor include 2022 nominee Scott Jensen, former St. Cloud city council member Jeff Johnson, Brad Kohler, Phil Parrish, Kendall Qualls, and Kristin Robins.

In 2024, Walz had an unsuccessful run for Vice President of the United States.