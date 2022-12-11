Walz Visits Minnesota National Guard Members in Kuwait [PHOTOS]

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Some currently deployed Minnesota National Guard members had a special visitor last week.

Governor Tim Walz, a 24-year National Guard veteran, made a trip to Kuwait to visit the 347th Regional Support Group and 147th Human Resources Company ahead of the holidays.

Get our free mobile app

Minnesota Governor's Office Minnesota Governor's Office loading...

The 347th RSG was deployed in April and the 147th HRC was deployed in September to assist with missions in the Middle East. Members in both units will remain abroad until after the holiday season.

Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Shawn Manke and Senior Enlisted Advisor Command Sgt. Maj. Stephen Whitehead joined Walz on the visit.

Minnesota Governor's Office Minnesota Governor's Office loading...

What Does AI Think St. Cloud Looks Like at Christmas?