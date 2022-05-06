MN National Guard Deployed To Fight Flooding

ST. CLOUD - The Minnesota National Guard has been activated for flood fighting.

Friday morning, five members of St. Cloud-based B Company, 1-171 Aviation Regiment flew a CH-47 Chinook helicopter to provide heavy-lift support for the flood response in North Dakota. Their mission was to deliver two 10,000-pound pumps closer to a dam on the Red River near Pembina.

Col. Gregory Fix, Minnesota National Guard’s State Army Aviation Officer, says the unit has plenty of previous experience.

This aviation unit has many hours of experience moving equipment. They recently returned from a deployment to Iraq and Kuwait. While deployed, the unit provided the aerial movement of troops and supplies throughout the area.

The soldiers took off Friday morning and are expected to return later Friday evening.

According to the National Weather Service, the Red River in Pembina, ND is at 52.4 feet Friday afternoon, almost 13 feet over flood stage.