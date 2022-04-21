Minnesota National Guard Soldiers Return From Deployment

HASTINGS -- Another group of Minnesota National Guard soldiers has returned home after serving a tour in Kuwait.

Approximately 150 soldiers from the Guard's 434th Chemical Company returned last week from their support of Operation Spartan Shield.

The soldiers come from a number of central Minnesota communities including St. Cloud, Sartell, Big Lake, Little Falls, and Cokato.

The unit provided chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear response support in the event of an attack or a threat.

