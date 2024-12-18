Operation Merry Meals to Deliver Holiday Meals to Veterans

OAK PARK HEIGHTS (WJON News) -- Some veterans across the state of Minnesota will be getting holiday meals through a collaboration between the Minnesota National Guard and the Beyond the Yellow Ribbon volunteers.

Operation Merry Meals will be packing 300 meal kits filled with groceries at Meals from the Heart and along with 600 packs of assorted meats from Hunter's Harvest.

Volunteers will deliver the meal kits to armories and air wings across the state Thursday.

The food will then be distributed to veterans who registered to receive the meals.

