ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Hundreds turned out to pay tribute to those who served for Memorial Day. The VA Hospital held its annual Memorial Day service at 10:30 a.m. Due to the rain, the ceremony was held inside the Auditorium.

The service featured a reading of John McCrae's poem "In Flander’s Field", the casting of a wreath into the river, and keynote speaker Minnesota National Guard Brigadier General Simon Schaefer. General Schaefer says it was an honor to be asked to speak at the service:

"Anytime that I can come and help remember those who have served before us, it's really important cause someday I'll be in those, that same audience, and for the vets here today at St. Cloud really important to come out and honor them, and also, you know, any family members that have passed away in service to our country."

He says it is important to teach our youth through action and not just words about the importance of those who served.

"I think our history is so important for this great country and so teaching our kids through school or civic organizations like the Legion, the VFW, you know, they have great programs so getting our youth involved wherever possible to help teach them the legacy of those who have come before them so they can carry it forward for those of us that will someday hang up, you know, when we're complete with our service."

General Schaefer says he is always humbled by the turnout at Memorial Day services by both the community and vets supporting each other.

St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis, State Senator Jeff Howe, and other dignitaries were on hand to pay their respects as well. The St. Cloud Municipal Band provided music before and during the ceremony, Ben Richason played Amazing Grace on bagpipes and Dennis Schiffler played Taps to end the program.

