Area Memorial Day Ceremonies Set To Honor Those Who Served

UNDATED (WJON News) -- There are several Memorial Day ceremonies in the area people can attend to honor those who served this weekend. At 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, the State Cemetery in Little Falls will hold a ceremony with a pre-concert, honor guard, and guest speaker.

Get our free mobile app

On Monday, the St. Cloud VA Hospital will hold its annual ceremony at 10:30 a.m. The service will be held indoors in Building 8 this year with the St. Cloud Municipal Band and a special keynote speaker.

Also on Monday, St. Joseph will have a three-part ceremony with a service at 9:00 a.m. at the Saint Joseph Catholic Church, followed by a ceremony at the Old Cemetery and ending with a gathering at the American Legion Club. All of the Memorial Day ceremonies are free for the public to attend.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

LOOK: Which counties across the U.S. have the most prewar homes? Every state has a stock of vintage housing. Rocket Homes examined Census Bureau data to find which county has the most prewar homes in every state. Gallery Credit: Jill Jaracz

LOOK: The largest lottery jackpots in US history Stacker compiled a list of the 15 largest lottery jackpots in U.S. history from news reports and lottery press releases. [This list is current as of July 25, 2023.] Gallery Credit: Chandler Friedman