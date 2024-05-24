Area Memorial Day Ceremonies Set To Honor Those Who Served
UNDATED (WJON News) -- There are several Memorial Day ceremonies in the area people can attend to honor those who served this weekend. At 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, the State Cemetery in Little Falls will hold a ceremony with a pre-concert, honor guard, and guest speaker.
On Monday, the St. Cloud VA Hospital will hold its annual ceremony at 10:30 a.m. The service will be held indoors in Building 8 this year with the St. Cloud Municipal Band and a special keynote speaker.
Also on Monday, St. Joseph will have a three-part ceremony with a service at 9:00 a.m. at the Saint Joseph Catholic Church, followed by a ceremony at the Old Cemetery and ending with a gathering at the American Legion Club. All of the Memorial Day ceremonies are free for the public to attend.
