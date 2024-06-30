MN National Guard To Help Provide Support For Republican Convention In Milwaukee

MN National Guard To Help Provide Support For Republican Convention In Milwaukee

Minnesota National Guard

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The Minnesota National Guard will help provide support for the 2024 Republican National Convention. Governor Tim Walz authorized the support on Friday for the convention that will be held on July 15 through the 18th in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has designated the convention a special security event. Governor Walz says he is extremely grateful to the National Guard members and their willingness to step up in Minnesota and nationwide when needed.

Wisconsin's Governor Tony Evers requested support from the Minnesota National Guard under the Emergency Management Assistance Compact to support local resources. The executive order remains in effect until July 21st or until the guard is no longer needed, whichever comes first.

