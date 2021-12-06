Bill Proposed to Rename Post Offices for Guardsmen Killed in 2019

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Two years after three Minnesota National Guard members died in a crash, senators and representatives have proposed a bill to rename Minnesota post offices in their honor.

On December 5th, 2019, Guardsmen Charles Nord, James Rogers Jr., and Kort Plantenberg were killed when their UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter crashed near Marty due to an engine failure during a routine maintenance test flight.

Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith along with Representatives Tom Emmer and Michelle Fischbach have introduced a bill in both the U.S. Senate and the U.S. House of Representatives to rename post offices in the hometowns of the three Guard members to preserve their memory for years to come.

The proposed changes include renaming the Avon Post Office after Plantenberg, the Perham Post Office after Nord, and the Winsted Post Office after Rogers.

Back in May, the legacy of the three men was honored near the crash site as the Minnesota Army National Guard Fallen Soldiers Memorial was officially dedicated in Kimball.

