Memorial Dedication Ceremony Planned for Fallen Soldiers

KIMBALL -- The Minnesota National Guard will hold a memorial dedication ceremony this weekend, for the three soldiers who died in a helicopter crash near Kimball in 2019.

The Minnesota Army National Guard Fallen Soldiers memorial will honor James Rogers, Charles Nord and Kort Plantenberg.

On December 5th 2019, the soldiers were on a routine maintenance test flight in a Black Hawk when the helicopter crashed in a field. Shortly after the crash, the property owners Helen and Larry Krippner, put plans in action to turn the site into a public memorial.

During the ceremony, Minnesota National Guard Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Shawn Manke will present the Krippner family with a Public Service Commendation Medal for the generosity of their time and space to make the memorial possible.

The ceremony is at 1:00 p.m. Sunday and is open to the public.