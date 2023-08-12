Men From Belgrade and Kimball Hurt in Saturday Morning Crash

LAKE HENRY (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt in a crash near Lake Henry Saturday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says two cars collided near the intersection of Highway 4 and County Road 19 just after 11:30 a.m.

One of the drivers, 64-year-old John Eder of Kimball, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The other driver, 28-year-old Derek Welle of Belgrade, also sustained non-life-threatening injuries but did not go to the hospital for treatment.

