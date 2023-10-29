One Person Hurt In Single Car Crash

MAINE PRAIRIE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a single-car crash near Kimball early Sunday morning.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, an SUV driven by 22-year-old Haley Fleischhacker of Sunfish Lake was going east on Highway 55 at the intersection of 123rd Avenue around 5:00 a.m. when it left the road coming to a stop in the ditch.

Fleishhacker was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The State Patrol says she was wearing her seatbelt and alcohol was a factor in the crash.

