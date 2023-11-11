One Person Hurt In 3 Car Crash Near Raymond

KANDIYOHI COUNTY (WJON News) -- A three car crash near Raymond Friday afternoon sent one person to the hospital.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a pickup driven by 35-year-old Wilmer Jose Rosales of Montevideo was going east on highway 23 at about 5:15 p.m., while a mini-van driven by 45-year-old Katherine Zempel of Granite Falls, and a car driven by 32-year-old Alvaro Rayo where going west when all three vehicles collided.

Zempel was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Rosales, Rayo, and a passenger in Rosales' truck were not hurt in the crash.

