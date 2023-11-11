3 People Hurt In Crash Near New London

KANDIYOHI COUNTY (WJON News) --Three people were hurt in a crash near New London Friday Night.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a tow truck driven by 25-year-old Christopher Nelson of Sauk Centre was going south on highway 71 just after 6:00 p.m., and an SUV driven by 19-year-old Alex Sanchez was traveling west on highway 9 when the two vehicles collided in the intersection. Sanchez was taken to Rice Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Two passengers in Sanchez's vehicle, 29-year-old Kelvia Paguaga, and 31-year-old Maria Hernandez, were also taken to Rice Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

