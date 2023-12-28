Authorities Release Names of Two Killed in Crash Near New London

NEW LONDON (WJON News) -- Authorities have released the names of the two people killed in a crash in Kandiyohi County on Wednesday.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 80-year-old Myron Elsberry and 76-year-old Geneva Holland of Cambridge were driving east on Highway 9 near New London just after 11:00 a.m.

Get our free mobile app

Authorities say their SUV collided with a semi-truck, driven by 67-year-old Bruce Feldman of Renville, that was traveling north on Highway 71.

Elsberry and Holland both died at the scene. Feldman suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Best Looking State Patrol Cars In (Almost) Every State For the past 10 years, the American Association of State Troopers has held a contest to determine which state has the best looking patrol cruiser. Nearly every state police agency submits their best photo of their sharpest patrol vehicle a chance to win the coveted cover photo on the association's annual calendar. From cop cars rushing through blizzards to vehicles on the Grand Ole Opry stage, here are this year's nominees. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll