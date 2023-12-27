At Least One Person Is Dead In New London Crash

BURBANK TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- At least one person died in a crash near New London Wednesday.

The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 11:00 a.m. a semi-truck driven by 67-year-old Bruce Feldman of Renville was going North on Highway 71, and an SUV driven by an 80-year-old man from Cambridge was going East on Highway 9 when they collided.

Feldman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the SUV's name, and the name of his passenger, a 76-year-old Cambridge woman have not been released due to the ongoing investigation.

