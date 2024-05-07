Debra Leigh Dancing for SCTCC’s Multicultural Center

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Getting more women interested in working in the trades is one of the programs benefiting from this year's Women's Fund Dancing With Our Stars event.

Community Dancer Debra Leigh is the Vice President for Cultural, Fluency, Equity, and Inclusion at the St. Cloud Technical and Community Center. She is raising money for the school's Multicultural Center and its Rising Stars program.

It brings 8th grade, 9th grade, and 10th grade young women into the trades area for a hands-on experience. Experiences that they might not have or know about otherwise.

Her partner is Lee Morgan. Unlike the other professional dancers in the competition, this will be Morgan's first year and he doesn't describe himself as a professional. He says he agreed to partner with Leigh because the charity they are raising money for helps get more women interested in careers in the trades.

In my previous life I was a corporate CEO, so I know the labor needs in central Minnesota. We're desperately short of people, and I also know that the biggest pool that's untapped is women particularly marginalized women. So this cause is extremely dear to my heart.

The style of dance they are doing is a west coast swing which is being choreographed by Leigh's daughter.

The Multicultural Center is celebrating its third year.

Leigh moved to St. Cloud in 1989. She was recently named a Legacy Award winner by St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis.

This Year’s Dancers

Community Star Michelle Meier with Arbor Hair Studio will dance with pro Tuan (David) Le to benefit the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation for its Camp Oasis Summer Program for Girls. Click here to donate

Community Star Cathy Elness with the St. Cloud Area YMCA will dance with pro Jeff Ringer to benefit the YMCA’s Girls ‘Safety Around Water’ (SAW) program. Click here to donate

Community Star Debra Leigh with the St. Cloud Technical and Community College will dance with pro Lee Morgan for Women’s Leadership Pathways at the SCTCC Multicultural Center. Click here to donate

Community Star Steve Jones with the United Way of Central Minnesota will dance with pro Janell Missler to benefit the United Way’s Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library for Girls. Click here to donate

Community Star Jim Maurice with WJON will dance with pro Lisa Lawson to benefit Quiet Oaks Hospice House for its Quiet Oaks Supporting Women program. Click here to donate

Community Star Brady DeGagne with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central MN will dance with pro Rachel Trout to benefit the Club’s SMART Girls program. Click here to donate

WJON News has been highlighting each community dancer in this year's Dancing With Our Stars event.

The finale is on Monday, June 10th at the College of St. Benedict in St. Joseph.

