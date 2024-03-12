Radiothon Today! Raising Funds for Quiet Oaks Hospice House

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Townsquare Media - St.Cloud's radiothon raising funds and awareness for Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Cloud is underway.

Money raised so far:

$15,000 in matching donations

$855 in donations from listeners

$15,855 total

(We'll be updating these numbers hourly throughout the day.)

We'll also be randomly drawing prizes throughout the day among the people who donate.

Prizes:

6:00 a.m. hour - $50 Gift Card to Coborn's/Cashwise

(We'll be adding prize announcements and winners throughout the day)

The radiothon is a kick-off to the fundraising campaign for the Women's Fund Presents Dancing With Our Stars event on Monday, June 10th. News Director Jim Maurice is one of this year's community stars and has selected Quiet Oaks as his charity.

The winning dancer gets an additional $15,000 at the event on Monday, June 10th.

Throughout the day today, we are talking with people from Quiet Oaks and people who have been impacted by them on each of our radio stations.

Scheduled guests on AM 1240/95.3 FM WJON include:

7:45- Lisa Lawson/Jim's professional dance partner

8:15- Bob Filipzcak- whose wife Amy was a resident of QO. Bob now serves as a hospitality volunteer- he’s a great cook!

9:15 Ted Manderfeld- whose father was a respite patient at QO. Ted is the talented ½ of the Dueling Pianos who has performed for the QO fundraiser- Autumn Reflections

10:15 Linda Allen- Executive Director of Quiet Oaks

12:20 John Waletzko- whose grandfather was at QO, incoming Board Chair

12:40 Jeff Gannon, a business partner whose father was very recently served at Quiet Oaks

We are also airing segments throughout the day on 98.1 Minnesota's New Country, 96.7 The River, Mix 94.9, and 103.7 The Loon with people who have been helped by the volunteers and staff at Quiet Oaks Hospice House.

Thank you again to our matching donors who each gave $2,500.

Chip & Bill Martin-Chaffee

Stearns Bank

K. Johnson Construction

Deerwood Bank

RBC Wayne Schluchter Investment Group

Liberty Bank

