Tour A Room at Quiet Oaks Hospice House [VIDEO]

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Even though Quiet Oaks Hospice House has been in our community for over 15 years now, many of us have never actually visited the home.

They have eight rooms with all suites similar in size and layout. Executive Director Linda Allen says they have a large-sized hospital bed so loved ones can sleep together. Other room amenities include a TV, radio, and wifi.

The bathroom is also larger by design.

A wheelchair or something that makes the room less home like we can put in there and close the door allowing the room to feel more home like. A place for families to come and residents to be with one another.

The rooms are equipped with a call button for help and have a camera monitoring system.

Allen says they have found that most residents spend the majority of their time there looking out the large picture window in the room

Seeing nature, seeing the birds, watching the deer, getting a view of what's going on outside seems to be for a lot of people where they spend a lot of time and energy.

Once a month we'll take you on a short video tour of a different area at Quiet Oaks. It is open to the public for anyone who wants to visit for themselves.

A reminder that Townsquare Media has our radiothon this Tuesday for Quiet Oaks Hospice House and the Women's Fund Presents Dancing With Our Stars fundraiser. Be sure to tune in to learn more about Quiet Oaks and to make a donation.

