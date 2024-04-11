Kentucky Derby Themed Party Planned for Back Shed Brewing

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- This year marks the 150th annual running of the Kentucky Derby and there is a party here in the St. Cloud metro area to celebrate.

The event is on Saturday, May 4th at Back Shed Brewing in Waite Park from 3:00 p.m. until 6:15 p.m. The race - the most exciting two minutes in sports - is at 5:57 p.m.

Guests are encouraged to come in their best derby attire with ladies in bright-colored dresses and show-stopping hats and men in their sportcoats and bow ties. There will be prizes for the "best dressed" and "best hat".

You can't have a Kentucky Derby party without the signature cocktail for the race a mint julep. Back Shed is brewing a special Mint Julep Seltzer just for the day.

149th Kentucky Derby Getty Images loading...

They have live bands both before and after the race with live music from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. and also from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

There will also be a fun selfie station and other games throughout the event.

Try your luck. Make a donation and get randomly assigned one of the horses in the race, if your horse gets first, second, or third place you'll have a chance to win one of three prize baskets. Prizes include bouquets of roses (of course), bottles of Kentucky Bourbon (of course), passes to Canterbury Park, and much more.

A food truck will be on-site starting at noon and running until 8:00 p.m.

Back Shed has two 60" TVs for watching the Run for the Roses.

Get our free mobile app

The Derby Watch Party is a fundraiser for Quiet Oaks Hospice House and their Dancing With Our Stars campaign. WJON News Director Jim Maurice and his partner Lisa Lawson are dancing for Quiet Oaks in this year's event.

Back Shed Brewing is donating 20 percent of all sales all day to the DWOS campaign.

If you'd like to donate to Quiet Oaks DWOS campaign, but can't make it to the event, here is the link to their donation page.

The Women's Fund Presents Dancing With Our Stars Live! is on Monday, June 10th at the College of St. Benedict.

Kentucky Derby 149 Getty Images for Churchill Downs loading...

Central Minnesota's Best Derby Party:

3:00 p.m. - event starts

3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. live music

5:00 p.m. - Group singalong of "My Old Kentucky Home"

5:57 p.m. - Kentucky Derby Race

6:15 p.m. - Prizes Awarded

6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. live music

READ RELATED ARTICLES