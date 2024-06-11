8th Annual Dancing With Our Stars Raises Over $463,000

ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- The 8th Annual Dancing With Our Stars event raised over $463,000 for local non-profits.

The event was held Monday night at Escher Auditorium at the College of St. Benedict.

WJON's Jim Maurice and his dance partner Lisa Lawson won the event by raising nearly $86,000, with the first place prize of $15,000, their final total was nearly $101,000 for their charity Quiet Oaks Hospice House.

Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice loading...

Community Star Steve Jones raised nearly $79,000, with a $10,000 prize, and he finished with nearly $89,000 for the United Way's Imagination Library. His partner was Janell Missler.

Community Star Debra Leigh raised over $51,000, along with a third-place prize of $5,000 and the Judge's Choice award of $3,000 she finished with nearly $60,000 for the Multicultural Center at the St. Cloud Technical and Community Center. Her partner was Lee Morgan.

Community Star Cathy Elness raised over $36,000, with a prize of $3,000, she finished with $39,000 for the YMCA's Safety Around Water program. Her partner was Jeff Ringer.

Community Star Michelle Meier raised over $24,000, with a fifth place prize of $3,000, she finished with over $27,000 for the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation. Her partner was Tuan (David) Lee.

And, Community Star Brady DeGagne raised nearly $14,000, with a sixth-place prize of $3,000, he finished with nearly $17,000. His partner was Rachel Trout.

Get our free mobile app

A total of 10 percent of the donations raised by the dancers will go to support future Women's Fund programming and Women's Fund Presents events.

Final scoring was based 60 percent on the dollars raised for the associated charity and 40 percent on judges' scores.