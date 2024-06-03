Cha Cha For Charity: WJON’s Jim Maurice Dancing for Quiet Oaks

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The finale of the Women's Fund Dancing With Our Stars event is Monday, June 10th.

WJON's Jim Maurice is raising money for Quiet Oaks Hospice House.

Executive Director Linda Allen says that both the money and the awareness raised by the campaign have a lot of value.

I think that just the excitement that this is bringing, the community awareness, the opportunity for us to talk about what Quiet Oaks is, what hospice is, raising that awareness to our community is so important. And we thank you and all of the dancers that are part of the event. It's such a great gift that they are giving back to the community.

Jim Maurice has been paired with professional dancer Lisa Lawson. This is the fifth time Lawson has been a pro in the eight years the event has been held. They are dancing a cha-cha routine to the Jason Mraz song "I Feel Like Dancing".

Jim and Lisa have practiced their routine every week since late January at Studio B in Sartell.

Sixty percent of the dancer's final score is based on how much money they raise and 40 percent is based on their dance. The winning dancer gets an additional $15,000 for their charity.

You can also drop off a donation at the Townsquare Media front desk at 640 Lincoln Avenue Southeast in St. Cloud.

If you prefer to write out a check, instead of donating online, make the check out to "Women's Fund Presents" and put Jim Maurice/Quiet Oaks in the memo line. Drop the check off at the Townsquare Media front desk.

The dancing pairs will spend Saturday on stage going through dress rehearsals, on Monday afternoon they get one more walk-through on the stage before going to hair and makeup. A social hour on the St. Ben's lawn starts at 5:00 p.m. with the show beginning at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets to the Dancing With Our Stars finale are still available.

This Year’s Dancers

Community Star Michelle Meier with Arbor Hair Studio will dance with pro Tuan (David) Le to benefit the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation for its Camp Oasis Summer Program for Girls.

Community Star Cathy Elness with the St. Cloud Area YMCA will dance with pro Jeff Ringer to benefit the YMCA’s Girls ‘Safety Around Water’ (SAW) program.

Community Star Debra Leigh with the St. Cloud Technical and Community College will dance with pro Lee Morgan for Women’s Leadership Pathways at the SCTCC Multicultural Center.

Community Star Steve Jones with the United Way of Central Minnesota will dance with pro Janell Missler to benefit the United Way’s Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library for Girls.

Community Star Jim Maurice with WJON will dance with pro Lisa Lawson to benefit Quiet Oaks Hospice House for its Quiet Oaks Supporting Women program.

Community Star Brady DeGagne with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central MN will dance with pro Rachel Trout to benefit the Club’s SMART Girls program.

