Climate Prediction Center Releases Summer Outlook for Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The summer season is upon us. What can we expect for weather during the season? The Climate Prediction Center has released its outlook for the months of June, July, and August.

They say while much of the country will be hotter than normal, that won't necessarily be the case for much of Minnesota and the Dakotas. There's a pocket in the upper Midwest that will be pretty average for temperatures. However, the northeastern part of Minnesota including the Iron Range could be warmer than normal.

In St. Cloud, the average high temperature at the beginning of June is 74. The average high at the beginning of July is 81. And, the average high in St. Cloud to start August is 82.

As for precipitation, the Climate Prediction Center is also calling for average amounts across all of the upper Midwest. It'll be drier than normal to our west, and wetter than normal to our east.

St. Cloud averages about 4.30 inches of rain in June, we average 3.45 inches in July, and we average 3.70 inches in August.

So far this spring, St. Cloud has had about 8 inches of rain, which is about 2 inches above normal.

The Climate Prediction Center says a transition from El Nino to a neutral pattern will take place during the early summer months, with a 69 percent chance of a La Nina starting to develop in July through September.

