Improv Comedy Troupe Coming to Pioneer Place Theater

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A popular improv comedy troupe from the Twin Cities is bringing its show to St. Cloud.

Stevie Ray's Improv Company will be at the Pioneer Place on Fifth on Thursday, May 16th at 7:30 p.m.

Stevie Ray says they don't travel much for public shows but wanted to celebrate their 35th anniversary this year.

He says improv comedy is very similar to the popular TV show "Who's Line Is It Anyway?"

We have five performers and a pianist on stage. Rather than stand up comedy which delivers prepared material, we take ideas called out by the audience and then create instant comedy based on the material that we get from the audience, so it's very interactive.

Ray says the popularity of comedy comes and goes in waves. He says the recent resurgence in the interest of comedy is similar to the late 1980s and 1990s.

All these little night clubs, bars, and taverns are saying we've got comedy night. We'll see how long it lasts. It's just like the economy, things go up and down, and it never really goes away.

Stevie Ray's Comedy Troupe also does shows every Friday and Saturday in the Cabaret at the Chanhassen Theater.

They also offer classes that teach improv and stand-up comedy. Tickets for the show at the Pioneer Place are still available.

