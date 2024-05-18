Mystery Fans Line Up To See Four Minnesota Authors

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Anticipation was high for mystery readers on Saturday. Four Minnesota women authors kicked off their book signing tour at Books Revisited in downtown St. Cloud.

Authors Jess Lourey, Jessie Chandler, Kristi Belcamino, and Sarah Stonich were all on hand to sign their latest novels and fan favorites, and chat with readers from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Books Revisited Owner Jon Lee says it's always fun to support local writers:

"There's so much local talent just in Minnesota and writers and so I don't know anytime we can sort of hop on and embrace it we're just we're all about that."

Jess Lourey put together the tour and says she hopes young women see the four of them and are inspired to write:

"I think it's an important point because it's pretty recent that we could get sort of to the point in our careers as female writers that we have gotten it to and I would love to have that be something more girls and women could consider because having our stories told, having our voices listened to is so important."

Lourey says getting four authors in one place is nice for the fans but also makes things more enjoyable for them too:

"Minnesota has so many great crime writers that I thought if we can get four of them at once it's more fun for the readers but as an author traveling can be kind of exhausting so if you can do it with other people it's super fun so we're driving all over the next five days all over the state but we're starting here in St. Cloud."

St. Cloud was the first stop in a 9-city 5-day tour for the authors. Their 2nd stop on Saturday is New Ulm and on Sunday they will be in Alexandria and Bemidji.

