4 St. John’s Prep Athletes Announce College Commitment

COLLEGEVILLE (WJON News) -- Four St. John's Prep students committed to the next level in their athletic career. On Friday, Henry Buehrer, Nick Hansen, Zach Meyer, and Olivia Pauly all signed their college letters of intent in front of friends, family, and coaches.

Three of the student-athletes will be sticking together as Buehrer, Hansen, and Meyer all committed to run track for Lawrence University in Appleton, Wisconsin. Pauly will compete in cross country for the University of St. Thomas.

Track Coach Lance Nydeen says all four students developed into amazing athletes, role models, and team leaders in their time with St. John's and have worked hard to be able to take this next step in their careers. All four enrolled at St. John's Prep as 6th graders in 2017.

