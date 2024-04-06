SJP’s Glomski Wins State Leadership Award

UNDATED (WJON News) -- An area principal has received an award for her leadership. St. John's Prep's Christine Glomski received the 2024 Leadership Award from MINNDEPENDENT.

Get our free mobile app

The award recognizes the dedication and work of school leaders who bring innovative ideas to the school, instill passion in those they work with, and advocate for the importance of education. St. John's Prep's Head of School Jon McGee says Glomski leads gracefully and graciously while never losing sight of the school's primary purpose to provide extraordinary learning experiences for their students.

MINNDEPENDENT is the largest organization serving both private and independent schools in Minnesota with over 165 member schools.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

10 Things You'll See at Every Small Town Summer Festival in Minnesota

6 of the Best Feelings You Only Get at the Start of a Minnesota Summer